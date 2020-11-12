Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Dec. 3, 2020; Virtual Investor Day Conference Set for Dec. 8, 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks ( SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.



Secureworks will host a live audio webcast that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET, which will also be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

Virtual Investor Day Conference

Secureworks will host a virtual Investor Day Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. U.S. ET via a live video webcast. The conference will feature a series of conversations that outline the company’s transformational vision and multi-year strategy to be the world’s leading SaaS-based cybersecurity company. Some of the speakers will include:

Mike Cote, CEO

Wendy Thomas, President, Customer Success

Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Fulton, Chief Product Officer

Ian Bancroft, Chief Sales Officer

Maureen Perrelli, Chief Channel Officer

Investors who wish to access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, should visit the company’s web site at http://investors.secureworks.com . The virtual Investor Day Conference login credentials will be delivered to registrants directly.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® ( SCWX), a global cybersecurity leader, enables our customers and partners to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries with more precision, so they can rapidly adapt and respond to market forces to meet their business needs. With a unique combination of cloud-native, SaaS security platform and intelligence-driven security solutions, informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform is grounded and informed with this much real-world experience. www.secureworks.com

