  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Dec. 3, 2020; Virtual Investor Day Conference Set for Dec. 8, 2020

November 12, 2020 | About: SCWX -1.72%

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks ( SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a live audio webcast that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET, which will also be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

Virtual Investor Day Conference
Secureworks will host a virtual Investor Day Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. U.S. ET via a live video webcast. The conference will feature a series of conversations that outline the company’s transformational vision and multi-year strategy to be the world’s leading SaaS-based cybersecurity company. Some of the speakers will include:

  • Mike Cote, CEO
  • Wendy Thomas, President, Customer Success
  • Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer
  • Steve Fulton, Chief Product Officer
  • Ian Bancroft, Chief Sales Officer
  • Maureen Perrelli, Chief Channel Officer

Investors who wish to access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, should visit the company’s web site at http://investors.secureworks.com. The virtual Investor Day Conference login credentials will be delivered to registrants directly.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® ( SCWX), a global cybersecurity leader, enables our customers and partners to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries with more precision, so they can rapidly adapt and respond to market forces to meet their business needs. With a unique combination of cloud-native, SaaS security platform and intelligence-driven security solutions, informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform is grounded and informed with this much real-world experience. www.secureworks.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Richie Downum
Investor Relations Director
404-235-1021
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Derek Delano
Corporate Communications
617-335-9516
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4NTQ1MSMzODI1NTE5IzIwMjAwNzQ=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)