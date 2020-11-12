The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today the Company announces that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fiscal second-quarter 2021 financial results.The call will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook after the market close on that date and will also post it on our website at [url="]www.thealkalinewaterco.com[/url] before the call.November 16, 20205:00 PM Eastern Time877-407-3088201-389-0927Please dial-in to the above-referenced telephone numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled call time to join the live conference call.A replay will be available for one week starting on November 17, 2020, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13712984.Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at [url="]www.A88CBD.com[/url]. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit [url="]www.thealkalinewaterco.com[/url] or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

