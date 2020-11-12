  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

5:01 Acquisition Corp. Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

November 12, 2020 | About: FVAM +0%

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) ( FVAM) announced today that the underwriter of its previously announced initial public offering of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, partially exercised its over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 256,273 shares at a price to the public of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $2.6 million.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company’s shares of Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FVAM” on October 14, 2020.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the Company’s initial public offering. The Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase the shares described herein in connection with the Company’s initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, which closed on October 16, 2020.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 13, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and any potential business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ti?nf=ODA4NTAzNSMzODI0MzA4IzUwMDA3NTAyNw
Contact
5:01 Acquisition Corp.
Jason Ruth, Chief Business Officer
[email protected]
415-993-8570

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)