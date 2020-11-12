  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:FTV -0.7%


Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research Virtual Industrials Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on [url="]www.fortive.com[/url].



ABOUT FORTIVE



Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: [url="]www.fortive.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005375/en/


