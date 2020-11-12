  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Blueknight to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:BKEP -3.27%


Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight" or the "Partnership") (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Woodward, and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Lewis, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:





  • RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.






  • Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings as a well as a presentation at 12:15pm-12:45pm ET, which will be broadcast live at the following link:


    [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_cRm50Fh5TseNOcCWxXf4Uw[/url]






  • Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.




Presentation materials used at these conferences will be available through the “Investors” section of the Blueknight website at investor.bkep.com.



About Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.



Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:





  • 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;




  • 6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;




  • 604 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma; and




  • 63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed in Oklahoma and Texas.




Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership's website at [url="]www.bkep.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006063/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)