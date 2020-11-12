Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in a fireside chat during the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. ET.In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at [url="]www.auriniapharma.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of LN. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

