Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at three upcoming conferences:
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: November 17-19, 2020
Presentation Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. PST
SVB Leerink Oncology Day
Conference Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: November 30 - December 3, 2020
Presentation Available: Monday, November 23, 2020
Webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at [url="]www.xencor.com[/url]. A replay of the live Jefferies presentation will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event. Both presentations will be available for at least 30 days.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 18 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit [url="]www.xencor.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:XNCR. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:XNCR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:XNCR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:XNCR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006032/en/