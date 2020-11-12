Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences











Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference





Conference Dates: November 17-19, 2020





Presentation Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020





Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. PST













SVB Leerink Oncology Day





Conference Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

















Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference





Conference Dates: November 30 - December 3, 2020





Presentation Available: Monday, November 23, 2020







Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at three upcoming conferences:Webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at [url="]www.xencor.com[/url]. A replay of the live Jefferies presentation will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event. Both presentations will be available for at least 30 days.Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 18 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAbtechnology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit [url="]www.xencor.com[/url].

