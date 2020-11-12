  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:XNCR -1.08%


Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at three upcoming conferences:





  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference


    Conference Dates: November 17-19, 2020


    Presentation Date:     Thursday, November 19, 2020


    Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. PST







  • SVB Leerink Oncology Day


    Conference Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020






  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference


    Conference Dates: November 30 - December 3, 2020


    Presentation Available: Monday, November 23, 2020




Webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at [url="]www.xencor.com[/url]. A replay of the live Jefferies presentation will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event. Both presentations will be available for at least 30 days.



About Xencor, Inc.



Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 18 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit [url="]www.xencor.com[/url].

