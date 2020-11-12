CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2020

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November:NAREIT’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, being held November 17-19, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 1:45 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18.BofA Securities Global Data Center Conference being held November 24-25, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 25.Live webcasts of the events will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cyrusone.com%2Fevents.cfm[/url]. Replays will be available for 14 days following the presentations.CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006026/en/