Office Properties Income Trust to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18th

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:OPI -3.1%


[url="]Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29[/url] today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer [url="]David+Blackman[/url], Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer [url="]Matt+Brown[/url] and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer [url="]Chris+Bilotto[/url] will be presenting at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the Company’s live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: [url="]Nareit%26rsquo%3Bs+REITworld+Registration[/url]. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITworld virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.



Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of [url="]The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29[/url], an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.



Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon OPI’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond OPI’s control. For example, the Company’s presentation may be rescheduled to a different date or time or cancelled due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, OPI does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.


No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006070/en/


