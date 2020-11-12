CI Global Asset Management Announces Special Distributions for CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF













Trading Symbol















Special Cash





Distribution Amount











(per unit)







CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged)







RWW.B















$0.1157

















Trading Symbol







Special Distribution





Amount





(to be reinvested and





consolidated)







CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged)







RWW.B







$0.2465





CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following special distributions in respect of CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF. In all cases, the special cash distribution will be paid on or before November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 19, 2020. The ex-dividend date for CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF is November 18, 2020. In addition, there will also be a special distribution that will be reinvested on or about November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 19, 2020.These confirmed amounts are for the special distributions only and do not include the ongoing regular monthly or quarterly cash distributions.Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: [url="]CIX[/url]), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $202.4 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2020.For further information, please contact CI Global Asset Management at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289, or visit [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006112/en/