CI Global Asset Management Announces Special Distributions for CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following special distributions in respect of CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF. In all cases, the special cash distribution will be paid on or before November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 19, 2020. The ex-dividend date for CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF is November 18, 2020. In addition, there will also be a special distribution that will be reinvested on or about November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 19, 2020.
These confirmed amounts are for the special distributions only and do not include the ongoing regular monthly or quarterly cash distributions.
Supporting investors’ needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: [url="]CIX[/url]), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $202.4 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2020.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.
For further information, please contact CI Global Asset Management at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289, or visit [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].
