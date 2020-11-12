Globus Medical Announces First Surgeries with ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi (Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY) and Dr. Paul Park (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI) were the first surgeons to utilize the ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions module. Dr. Qureshi performed a robotic navigated transforaminal lumbar interbody (TLIF) fusion and Dr. Park executed a robotic navigated single position lateral interbody fusion procedure, both using the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic navigation system.



Enhanced utility and efficiency further define ExcelsiusGPS® as the leader in spinal robotics. The system delivers best-in-class responsiveness through next generation software, advanced merging capabilities, and faster robotic arm movement. With the use of navigated instruments to target planned interbody trajectories and optimal port or retractor placement, ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions seamlessly improves surgeon workflow. “I am very excited for the newest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform,” said Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi. “This update provides advanced solutions for interbody placement using a robotic navigation platform that do not currently exist.”

ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions is changing what computer-assisted surgery means for surgeons globally. Surgery with ExcelsiusGPS® has evolved from planning and placing pedicle screws to helping surgeons perform robotic navigated TLIF and LLIF procedures from start to finish. Surgeons can now seamlessly navigate disc preparation, trialing, and interbody insertion through a rigid arm-mounted retractor. ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions allows for fine-tuned interbody planning of implant size and position with exceptional 3D visibility. Visualizing the implant plan while navigating instruments and implants may help surgeons better achieve surgery goals and execute plans, level by level. As Dr. Paul Park remarked, “The advanced planning and ability of the robot to impact surgery beyond screw placement makes Interbody Solutions the next step forward in the evolution of robotic spinal surgery.”

Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS® is designed to enhance the safety, accuracy, and operating room efficiency of spinal surgery. Every day, this revolutionary platform is helping surgeons and hospitals globally provide the best possible treatment options for their patients. Now, the best-in-class robotic navigation system advancing spine surgery just got better with ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions.

Visit www.globusmedical.com/interbodysolutions to learn more.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: [email protected]

www.globusmedical.com