Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17th

[url="]Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29[/url] today announced that President [url="]John+Murray[/url], Chief Financial Officer [url="]Rick+Siedel[/url] and Chief Operating Officer [url="]Yael+Duffy[/url] will be presenting at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.To access the Company’s live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: [url="]Nareit%27s+REITworld+Registration[/url]. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITweek virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.





Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For example, the Company’s presentation may be rescheduled to a different date or time or cancelled due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, ILPT does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









