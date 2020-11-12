  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

November 12, 2020


NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.



The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 8, 2021.



About NIKE, Inc.



NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com[/url]. Individuals can also visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fnews.nike.com[/url] and follow @NIKE.

