NanoString to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:NSTG +5.13%


NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 4:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at [url="]www.nanostring.com[/url]. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.



About NanoString Technologies, Inc.



NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.



For more information, please visit [url="]www.nanostring.com[/url].



NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005902/en/


