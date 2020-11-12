Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on December 7, 2020

[url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.smartsheet.com[/url]

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 which ended October 31, 2020 after the close of U.S. financial markets on December 7, 2020. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 9095645.The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website:A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit [url="]www.smartsheet.com[/url] to learn more.

