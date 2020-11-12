  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:CVNA +3.61%


Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host meetings at the following virtual conferences:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020


Presentation Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. ET*



Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference


Presentation Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 10:40 a.m. ET*



*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carvana.com%2F[/url]). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.



About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)



Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.



For further information on Carvana, please visit [url="]www.carvana.com[/url], or connect with us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006093/en/


