Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Reuters Events Downstream Leadership Forum

November 12, 2020 | About: PARR -5.93%

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (“ParPacific”) today announced that Joseph Israel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum, LLC, will participate in the Reuters Events Downstream Leadership Forum being held online on November 19-20, 2020. Mr. Israel will host a virtual discussion regarding the outlook for the refining industry on November 19, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. CST, followed by a live question and answer session.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
[email protected]

