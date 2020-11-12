  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

New SP+ Shuttle Operations Begin at Salt Lake City International Airport

November 12, 2020 | About: SP -1.21%

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its commencement of shuttle bus operations at the newly-reconstructed Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah.

SP+ hired more than 75 employees to effectively operate a new shuttle program at SLC, which includes 39 buses. The shuttle routes transport passengers around the airport’s premises, smoothly moving people to-and-from the airport terminals and the multi-gate hardstands where they board their airplanes.

In addition to the new shuttle program designed to serve travelers as they move through the air operations area, SP+ already provides comprehensive parking, shuttle and ground transportation management services for SLC.

“SP+ is excited to expand our role in working with the Salt Lake City Airport Authority by making the experience for passengers even easier and more enjoyable at this incredible new airport project,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT:Jill Nagel
Senior Communications Manager
[email protected], 312-274-2102
