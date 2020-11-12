  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 12, 2020 | About: MLM -2.04%

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.28 per share on an annualized basis, is payable December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and the Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

