Trex Company and Albertsons Companies Recycle Bulk Pharmacy Dispensing Bottles to Make Decking Material and Keep Plastic Out of Landfills

WINCHESTER, Virginia and BOISE, Idaho, Nov 12, 2020, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company (: TREX) and Albertsons Companies (: ACI) are elevating their shared commitment to sustainability with a special recycling effort to divert plastic waste from landfills.

Albertsons Cos., which operates nearly 1,700 pharmacies, has collected more than 54,000 pounds of bulk medication dispensing bottles, the contents of which are used to fill individual prescriptions. Trex then recycles the plastic bottles to produce its industry-leading wood-alternative, environmentally friendly composite decking. The new effort expands upon a decades-long partnership in which Albertsons Cos. has contributed more than 200 million pounds of recycled plastic film – the equivalent of more than 5,000 truckloads — to the NexTrex® plastic film recycling program for retailers and consumers.

Such innovative programs bolster the circular economy that is supported and celebrated on America Recycles Day, November 15.

“Our associates throughout our stores and pharmacies have championed this effort and are excited that these plastic bottles will have a second life,” said Erin Shaal, Senior Director of Pharmacy Procurement. “Pharmacists and Pharmacy Associates at participating locations are meticulously prepping the bottles for recycling. We’re very thankful for this level of dedication and excited to play a role in our company’s broader commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic.”

The Trex medication bottle recycling program launched at ACME pharmacies along the East Coast, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions pharmacies in Southern California, and Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies in Oregon and Southern Washington. Jewel-Osco pharmacies in the Chicago area also participate in medication bottle recycling.

“NexTrex is an integral component to Trex’s sourcing efforts and Albertsons Cos. is one of our original and most dedicated retail partners,” said Dave Heglas, Senior Director, Supply Chain Excellence for Trex Company. “They aren’t content with simply participating. Rather, they advance their commitment and find new ways to make a difference.”

The Transformation

The plastic that Albertsons Cos. recycles through the NexTrex program is shipped to Trex’s manufacturing facilities in Winchester, Va., and Fernley, Nev. Each year, Trex uses approximately 400 million pounds of recycled plastic film – including more than 1.5 billion plastic bags – in the making of its world-famous decking, which is comprised of 95% recycled content.

While the new recycling program is exclusively for bulk pharmacy-use bottles, Albertsons Cos. and Trex have offered consumers a convenient way to recycle plastic bags and wraps at stores for many years. In-store recycling is more important than ever as recycling in America becomes increasingly difficult due to changes in what is accepted by curbside recycling programs. The entire Albertsons Cos. family of more than 20 well-known banners participates in the program, with the majority of stores serving as drop-off locations for customers. Customers can check the bin at their local store or review this list of accepted materials to learn what can be put in the in-store bins. (Please consult local stores directly for participation and COVID-19 restriction information.)

The NexTrex program offers an easy-to-execute, end-use solution for recycling plastic bags and wraps. The program is available through approximately 32,000 stores across the United States and Canada, including major national chains as well as regional and specialty retailers. Trex provides retail participants with instructional videos, promotional materials, and a list of qualifying recyclable materials, which include everyday plastic items such as grocery and retail bags, bread bags, case overwraps, and more.

For more information about the NexTrex program and a directory of participating stores, please visit Trex.com/Recycling.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies (: ACI) is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

