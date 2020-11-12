Albemarle Corporation Recognized by Wildlife Habitat Council for Excellence in Corporate Conservation at Kings Mountain Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its site in Kings Mountain, N.C., was recently recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) for its excellence in corporate conservation in the Pollinator Project category at the 2020 WHC Awards. This recognition demonstrates the company's continued commitment to environmental stewardship.

Albemarle's Pollinator Project Award follows the official WHC certification of the company's Kings Mountain pollinator garden earlier in the year. This award was received virtually at the 2020 WHC Awards held in early October. The WHC Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation across national and international companies spanning a variety of industry sectors.

"We are thrilled to receive recognition from WHC for the continued care and focus that our team at Kings Mountain dedicates to a critically important environmental effort," said John Kuhn, Albemarle Environmental Manager. "This award from WHC represents our positive results from the pollinator garden and our commitment to Albemarle's sustainability goals for the communities in which we work and live."

The nearly 2,000 square-foot pollinator garden is situated atop a rock pile Albemarle reclaimed from previous lithium mining and is located within the 5-mile long Kings Mountain Gateway Trail. The garden provides an enhanced habitat for pollinators, particularly the monarch butterfly which has recently seen a species decline. Albemarle planted a variety of pollinator-friendly vegetation and monitors the garden's progress. This is Albemarle's first project to receive an annual WHC Award.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-recognized-by-wildlife-habitat-council-for-excellence-in-corporate-conservation-at-kings-mountain-site-301172341.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation