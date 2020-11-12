  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:ELSE +0.27%

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

  • Quarterly revenue of $1,899,000, down 7.3% from prior-year quarter
  • Gross margin of 52.2%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.1 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Net Sales

$

1,899

$

2,049

-7.3%

Gross Margin


52.2%


52.4%

-20bps

Operating Loss

$

(54)

$

(18)

-200.0%

Operating Loss Margin


(2.9)%


(0.9)%

-200bps

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$

(54)

$

25

-316.0%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted)

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

-200.0%

Net sales in the third quarter decreased 7.3% to $1,899,000 from $2,049,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, net sales decreased 6.4% to $5,914,000 from $6,317,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. Sales during the quarter continued to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted our ability to travel and visit customers.

"While COVID-19 continues to negatively impact our business, sales of our traditional wire-based products were fairly stable during the quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The larger impact was to sales of our HazardPRO wireless systems, which typically require greater engagement with the customer to move the sales process forward."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended September 30,


2020


2019


Sales

$

1,899


$

2,049


Cost of goods sold


907



975


Gross profit


992



1,074









Operating expenses


1,046



1,092









Operating loss


(54)



(18)









Non-operating income


0



43









Income (loss) before income taxes


(54)



25









Provision for (benefit of) income taxes


(8)



6









Net income (loss)

$

(46)


$

19









Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.01)


$

0.01


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,395,521



3,398,533






Nine Months Ended September 30,


2020


2019


Sales

$

5,914


$

6,317


Cost of goods sold


2,825



2,941


Gross profit


3,089



3,376









Operating expenses


3,265



3,392









Operating loss


(176)



(16)









Non-operating income


31



132









Income (loss) before income taxes


(145)



116









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


(26)



25









Net income (loss)

$

(119)


$

91









Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.04)


$

0.03


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,395,521



3,397,385


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)




September 30,


December 31,



2020


2019


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,103


$

8,830


Trade receivables, net


1,039



1,036


Inventories


1,659



1,695


Other current assets


219



159


Total current assets


12,020



11,720









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


227



203


Intangible assets, net


294



489


Property and equipment, net


1,010



1,063


Total assets

$

13,551


$

13,475









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturities of financing lease

$

6


$

5


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


754



560


Total current liabilities


760



565









Long-term liabilities







Financing lease, net of current maturities


14



19


Total long-term liabilities


14



19









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


339



339


Additional paid-in capital


2,035



2,030


Retained earnings


10,403



10,522


Total stockholders' equity


12,777



12,891









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,551


$

13,475


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301172415.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.


