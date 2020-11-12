Precision Optics Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, November 12, 2020 at 5:00pm ET
GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020
GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its first quarter fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
First quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:
- Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $2.76 million compared to $2.51 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 10%; and up 23% sequentially compared to $2.24 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.
- Gross margins for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of 35% compared to 39% in the same quarter of the prior year; and compared to 29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
- Net income of $763 during the quarter included $71,146 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $86,110 in the same quarter a year ago and loss of $323,085 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
- The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the first quarter of $900,510.
Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "I am pleased with the operating performance during the first quarter which included a return to revenue growth. Our revenues grew sequentially by 23%, and by 10% year over year, as we saw a recovery in shipments on orders that had been delayed due to issues surrounding COVID-19 over the past few quarters. This growth in revenue, coupled with sequential improvement in gross margins and continued efficient management of expenses, lead to slight net income profitability and positive adjusted EBITDA. Importantly, our balance sheet remained strong with more than $900,000 in cash."
Dr. Forkey concluded, "Our team continues to maintain a safe overall workplace for our employees while meeting the expectations and demands of our customers. Production disruptions resulting from COVID-19 related precautions created a slightly elevated backlog going into the quarter, which we have largely now delivered. Importantly, COVID-19 did not materially alter end-market programs and we are seeing the progression of numerous pipeline projects that have the ability to be significant contributors to revenue over the next few quarters and years. We are still not out of the woods as it relates to the near term impacts from COVID-19 as customers work through excess inventory and evaluate the velocity of sell through of their end products in the market. However, the increase we have seen in pipeline projects as well as requests for quotation gives me optimism. We continue to have confidence that our existing production programs will ultimately return to pre-pandemic levels and combined with new programs that are building today, we expect to have a larger base of revenue. Our business today is inherently growing nicely."
The following table summarizes the first quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months
Ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
Revenues
$ 2,757,901
$ 2,514,984
Gross Profit
975,178
974,117
Stock Compensation Expenses
59,913
110,272
Other
913,665
949,727
Total Operating Expenses
973,578
1,059,999
Operating Income (Loss)
1,600
(85,882)
Net Income (Loss)
793
(86,110)
Income (Loss) per Share
$ 0.00
$ (0.01)
Basic and Diluted
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
13,191,789
12,832,389
Fully Diluted
13,684,233
12,832,389
Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.
Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/38482.
Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 19, 2020 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10149688. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/38482.
About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.
Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
June 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
900,510
$
1,134,697
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $249,200 at September 30, 2020 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)
1,585,001
1,481,437
Inventories
2,138,390
2,197,244
Prepaid expenses
112,015
133,707
Total current assets
4,735,916
4,947,085
Fixed Assets:
Machinery and equipment
2,915,847
2,907,533
Leasehold improvements
754,438
731,801
Furniture and fixtures
178,640
178,640
3,848,925
3,817,974
Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,349,910
3,314,824
Net fixed assets
499,015
503,150
Operating lease right-to-use asset
104,380
118,403
Patents, net
104,887
95,229
Goodwill
687,664
687,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,131,862
$
6,351,531
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of capital lease obligation
$
33,047
$
51,761
Current portion of acquisition earn out liability
166,667
166,667
Note payable to bank
808,962
808,962
Accounts payable
1,022,803
1,066,005
Customer advances
206,665
417,059
Accrued compensation and other
578,723
581,770
Operating lease liability
58,136
57,156
Amount due for business acquisition
–
–
Total current liabilities
2,875,003
3,149,380
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
33,582
35,810
Acquisition earn out liability
333,333
333,333
Operating lease liability
46,244
61,247
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 13,191,789 shares at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020
131,918
131,918
Additional paid-in capital
49,774,132
49,702,986
Accumulated deficit
(47,062,350)
(47,063,143)
Total stockholders' equity
2,843,700
2,771,761
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,131,862
$
6,351,531
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months
2020
2019
Revenues
$
2,757,901
$
2,514,984
Cost of Goods Sold
1,782,723
1,540,867
Gross Profit
975,178
974,117
Research and Development Expenses, net
151,576
152,154
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
822,002
907,845
Total Operating Expenses
973,578
1,059,999
Operating Income (Loss)
1,600
(85,882)
Interest Expense
(807)
(228)
Net Income (Loss)
$
793
$
(86,110)
Income (Loss) Per Share:
Basic and Fully Diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
13,191,789
12,832,389
Fully Diluted
13,684,233
12,832,389
