Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:TREC -2.25%

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

  • Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
    Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET
    (12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. PT)
    * Pat Quarles, President & CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Sidoti representative.

There will be a live webcast for the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-301172326.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


