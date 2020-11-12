  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:FNF -1.47%

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's President, Mike Nolan, Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park, and FGL Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Blunt, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

FNF-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-announces-virtual-participation-at-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301172318.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.


