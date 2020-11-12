CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire
CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable December 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020.
