DocuSign Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:DOCU +1.95%

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its third quarter fiscal 2021 results will be released on Thursday, December 3, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 17, 2020 using the passcode 13713254.

DocuSign, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/DocuSign, Inc.)

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, nearly 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify life.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-301172348.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.


