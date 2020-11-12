BetMGM Hires Andrew Hagopian as Chief Legal Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, today announced Andrew Hagopian will join BetMGM's executive team as Chief Legal Officer. Hagopian will oversee the company's legal and compliance departments and will report to BetMGM's CEO, Adam Greenblatt.

Most recently, Hagopian was Chief Corporate Counsel of MGM Resorts International, where he was instrumental in the collaboration with GVC Holdings to establish BetMGM in 2018. At MGM Resorts, Hagopian led a team of attorneys and other professionals responsible for legal aspects of gaming regulatory matters, property operations, joint ventures, corporate transactions, sports and entertainment, development, intellectual property, data privacy, corporate governance, securities, finance and enterprise contracts.

"BetMGM resides at the intersection of technology and gaming," said Hagopian. "This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry and transactional experience at a fast-moving company in a complex, regulated environment where a strong continued commitment to excellence in compliance will be essential to our success."

Adam Greenblatt, CEO, BetMGM said, "Andrew's deep industry experience, and proven ability to build and lead a world-class legal team, will serve BetMGM well as we continue to grow rapidly in a dynamic industry."

Prior to MGM Resorts, Hagopian was an attorney with Gibson Dunn, a top-tier international law firm representing many Fortune 100 companies. At the firm, he was a member of the corporate transactions and securities practice group, negotiated complex M&A transactions and advised public companies on governance and securities law matters.

Hagopian holds a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing GVC's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

