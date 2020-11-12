  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) Former- CFO & Secretary Eric Dey Sold $13.2 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: FLT -2.26%

Former- CFO & Secretary of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Dey (insider trades) sold 47,941 shares of FLT on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $276.26 a share. The total sale was $13.2 million.

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, lodging and transportation management services, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, and commercial fleets. Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a market cap of $21.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $260.35 with a P/E ratio of 31.39 and P/S ratio of 9.27. Fleetcor Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Fleetcor Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Former- CFO & Secretary Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $276.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

