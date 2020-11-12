  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh Sold $2.1 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: LEVI -2.31%

Executive VP and CFO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harmit J Singh (insider trades) sold 123,150 shares of LEVI on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $17.05 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.46 with and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 1.87%. Levi Strauss & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Levi Strauss & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 123,150 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Robert D. Haas sold 684,447 shares of LEVI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $17.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.
  • 10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 258,561 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $16.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
  • EVP & Pres. Direct-to-Customer Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.
  • 10% Owner Miriam L Haas sold 300,000 shares of LEVI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $17.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.3% since.
  • 10% Owner Miriam L Haas sold 125,000 shares of LEVI stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $16.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LEVI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)