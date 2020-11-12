Levi Strauss (LEVI) Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Executive VP and CFO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harmit J Singh (insider trades) sold 123,150 shares of LEVI on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $17.05 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.46 with and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 1.87%. Levi Strauss & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Levi Strauss & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Robert D. Haas sold 684,447 shares of LEVI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $17.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 258,561 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $16.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.

EVP & Pres. Direct-to-Customer Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

10% Owner Miriam L Haas sold 300,000 shares of LEVI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $17.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.3% since.

10% Owner Miriam L Haas sold 125,000 shares of LEVI stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $16.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LEVI, click here