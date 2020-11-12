Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) President and COO Kelly M Williams Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and COO of Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kelly M Williams (insider trades) sold 65,799 shares of WSC on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $20.45 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

WillScot Corp operates in the specialty rental services market providing modular space and portable storage solutions across North America for construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security & energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a market cap of $4.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.79 with a P/E ratio of 94.49 and P/S ratio of 2.30. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey S Goble bought 12,000 shares of WSC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $21.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 400,000 shares of WSC stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $20.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

President and COO Kelly M Williams sold 65,799 shares of WSC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $20.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

