New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (NBA.U) CEO Michael Liebowitz Bought $5.5 million of Shares

CEO of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Liebowitz (insider trades) bought 545,000 shares of NBA.U on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $5.5 million.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Beginnings Sponsor, Llc New bought 545,000 shares of NBA.U stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Russell W Galbut bought 545,000 shares of NBA.U stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

