Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $37.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.26 with and P/S ratio of 25.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of PINS stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $49.84. The price of the stock has increased by 20.91% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $44.27. The price of the stock has increased by 36.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $133947.

Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 268,012 shares of PINS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 465,365 shares of PINS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $58.62. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of PINS stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $53.21. The price of the stock has increased by 13.25% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of PINS stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $50.1. The price of the stock has increased by 20.28% since.

