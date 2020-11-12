  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) President and CEO John F Thero Sold $2.3 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: AMRN -1.7%

President and CEO of Amarin Corp Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John F Thero (insider trades) sold 567,405 shares of AMRN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $4.08 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in lipid science. The company is engaged in commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin Corp PLC has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $4.04 with and P/S ratio of 2.59. Amarin Corp PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Amarin Corp PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John F Thero sold 567,405 shares of AMRN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $4.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.

.

Comments

