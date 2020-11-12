Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Western Sierra Resource Corp

Sunnyvale, CA, based Investment company Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Western Sierra Resource Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owns 236 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYT, ORCL, O, ROST, SHW, TJX, TGT, TFX, TMO, UPS, RTX, WPC, WTM, PRTK, OLP, GM, STAG, NOW, SRTS, ZM, PLTR, EFG, FNDF, IVV, IWR, IWS, IWV, GPN, AMGN, ADP, FIS, CHS, KO, COST, DEO, ECL, LLY, EPR, FISV, GTY, GOOD, ACN, INTC, IRM, MDLZ, LXP, LMT, MMC, MCD, MDT, NVDA, NKE, ES, OHI,
- Added Positions: SPYV, VWO, IGIB, SCHF, SPTL, IGOV, SPDW, SCHH, SPYG, IJR, SCHK, SCHM, IEI, SPSM, SPEM, SHM, VNQ, SPLG, MUB, TFI, SCHR, SHV, KMI, SUB, IVW, PFE, IVE, CORP, MSFT, EW, VB, XLB, VTV, DIA, EEM, EFV, GLD, IEFA, VO, VEA, IEMG, VBR, AMCR, IUSV, SPY, IWF, MBB, SLY, PFF, QLD, SCHX, QQQ, DUK, JPM, ITW, IBM, HD, FUL, GGG, GOOGL, GE, F, NEE, XOM, JNJ, DVA, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, BA, BRK.B, BK, AMZN, MO, ALK, VZ, MMM, SPCE, SHOP, BABA, GOOG, FBHS, TSLA, V, MA, DIS, WMT, AGG, UNH, UNP, TRN, SBUX, PG, PEP, OLN, ODFL, JWN, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, XT, IWD, SCHG, IJH, KOMP, LQD, IJK, SCHE, SCHV, IWO, IJJ, MDYG, VTI, EFA, SLYV, SLYG, SCHA, EFAV, BND, ORLY, SPHD, SHY, SCHZ, ASTE, IWP, SCHC, CRS, MDY, CR, DTE, K, AAPL, SCHO, ABT, SPIB, SPMD, VBK, T, XLK, PLD, CWI, PCH, SON, VSAT, DAL, PM, CLW, FB, ABBV, PE, SQ, BOTZ, EFX, FNDA, HACK, NFLX, CB, NAV, IJS, IJT, IPAY, IWB, IWM,
- Sold Out: WSRC, XLE, VDE, SCHB, GSX, FSEN, GMS1, KEYS, JMSB, TRTC, HEMP, CBWTF, CLF, CTYX, VRTX, REGN, LIN, PRGO, LBYYQ, HON, GILD, EXC, STZ,
For the details of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+engines+advisors+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 11,307,591 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 60,544,069 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- (MBG) - 70,157,182 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.86%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 33,639,445 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 14,767,047 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,626 shares as of .New Purchase: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $6.69, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $207.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of .New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of .New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $356.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 618 shares as of .New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,294 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 30,160,650 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 19724.02%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,311,967 shares as of .Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 16,749,187 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,887,818 shares as of .Added: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,285,622 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,892,505 shares as of .Sold Out: FS Energy and Power Fund (FSEN)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in FS Energy and Power Fund. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.25.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDE)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.Sold Out: Libbey Inc (LBYYQ)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Libbey Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.07.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 58.76%. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $456.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 1,242 shares as of .Reduced: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 20.69%. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 5,435 shares as of .Reduced: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp by 40.21%. The sale prices were between $30.84 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 10,868 shares as of .Reduced: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Viasat Inc by 33.07%. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 56,014 shares as of .Reduced: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 23.96%. The sale prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 25,982 shares as of .Reduced: Navistar International Corp (NAV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 34.6%. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. still held 8,367 shares as of .
