Farley Capital Ii L.p. Buys First Seacoast Bancorp, The Hershey Co, Sells SVB Financial Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Farley Capital Ii L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys First Seacoast Bancorp, The Hershey Co, sells SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farley Capital Ii L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Farley Capital Ii L.p. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farley+capital+ii+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 112,205 shares, 43.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,515 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 39,100 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 358,871 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,288 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with FSEA. Click here to check it out.
- FSEA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FSEA
- Peter Lynch Chart of FSEA
Farley Capital Ii L.p. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $153.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of .Added: First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA)
Farley Capital Ii L.p. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 269.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,264 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.. Also check out:
1. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P. keeps buying