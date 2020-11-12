Farley Capital Ii L.p. Buys First Seacoast Bancorp, The Hershey Co, Sells SVB Financial Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Farley Capital Ii L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys First Seacoast Bancorp, The Hershey Co, sells SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farley Capital Ii L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Farley Capital Ii L.p. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HSY,

HSY, Added Positions: FSEA, ATGE,

FSEA, ATGE, Reduced Positions: SIVB, BKNG,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 112,205 shares, 43.32% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,515 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 39,100 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 358,871 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,288 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Farley Capital Ii L.p. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $153.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of .

Farley Capital Ii L.p. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 269.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,264 shares as of .