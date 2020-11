Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Inphi Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cisco Systems Inc, Altice USA Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Neuberger Berman Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inphi Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Chegg Inc, TJX Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cisco Systems Inc, Altice USA Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neuberger Berman Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Neuberger Berman Group LLC owns 1553 stocks with a total value of $81.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,665,174 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,620,586 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 554,950 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 11,129,908 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,455,040 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,116,428 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $9.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,541,060 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 975,826 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,153,747 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 254,004 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 2580.68%. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,778,500 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 474.06%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,181,156 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 228.23%. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,518,232 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,646,914 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 133.79%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1962.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 119,873 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 180.33%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 718,266 shares as of .

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $40.3 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST II. The sale prices were between $30.68 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.