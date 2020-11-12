Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Waste Connections Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Oak Ridge Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, AtriCure Inc, sells Waste Connections Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, AMETEK Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, HALO, ATRC, AZEK, PINS, VCYT, SDGR, ZYXI, RDFN, BHVN, COUP, VXF, CVNA, INTC, SWKS, NEM, BABA, ADBE,

NFLX, HALO, ATRC, AZEK, PINS, VCYT, SDGR, ZYXI, RDFN, BHVN, COUP, VXF, CVNA, INTC, SWKS, NEM, BABA, ADBE, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, FB, ROP, AXSM, ORLY, BMY, AVLR, DOCU, TDOC, CHTR, KMI, PFPT, TRU, BKI, PAYC, RNG, SPLK, EQIX, EW, MASI, MRVL, IWF,

MSFT, AMZN, FB, ROP, AXSM, ORLY, BMY, AVLR, DOCU, TDOC, CHTR, KMI, PFPT, TRU, BKI, PAYC, RNG, SPLK, EQIX, EW, MASI, MRVL, IWF, Reduced Positions: WCN, LVGO, HZNP, TDG, LGND, CWST, OLLI, FIVN, DSGX, AAPL, COR, LHCG, YETI, POOL, UPLD, NEO, ROLL, OMCL, CFX, LFUS, FTDR, TRNO, RPAY, BJ, EEFT, SITE, ENV, LSCC, EPAM, MRCY, GO, WEX, NOMD, INSP, VFC, EYE, SAIA, PRFT, JBT, PODD, BURL, VICR, HRTX, TTWO, CNMD, CUB, GOOG, IUSG, CRNC, PLMR, ARWR, ROAD, ARGX, PEN, FIVE, LDOS, V, UNH, OYST, ANSS, CRM, MA, KIDS, KNSL, COST, ROST, MLAB, PYPL, BPMC, DHR, LLY, ECL, XLRN, RTRX, ICE, LKQ, AVGO, FTNT, SYK, ABT, CMG, ALXN, VRSK, FIS, INTU, INSM, NVDA, VRTX, SHW, SCHW, INCY, PLD, HD,

WCN, LVGO, HZNP, TDG, LGND, CWST, OLLI, FIVN, DSGX, AAPL, COR, LHCG, YETI, POOL, UPLD, NEO, ROLL, OMCL, CFX, LFUS, FTDR, TRNO, RPAY, BJ, EEFT, SITE, ENV, LSCC, EPAM, MRCY, GO, WEX, NOMD, INSP, VFC, EYE, SAIA, PRFT, JBT, PODD, BURL, VICR, HRTX, TTWO, CNMD, CUB, GOOG, IUSG, CRNC, PLMR, ARWR, ROAD, ARGX, PEN, FIVE, LDOS, V, UNH, OYST, ANSS, CRM, MA, KIDS, KNSL, COST, ROST, MLAB, PYPL, BPMC, DHR, LLY, ECL, XLRN, RTRX, ICE, LKQ, AVGO, FTNT, SYK, ABT, CMG, ALXN, VRSK, FIS, INTU, INSM, NVDA, VRTX, SHW, SCHW, INCY, PLD, HD, Sold Out: AME, KO, CMCSA, SRPT, SSTI, ZGNX, ICPT, GPN, COO, YUM, CSCO, NVS, FANG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 749,076 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 351,072 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,852 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48% Facebook Inc (FB) - 157,190 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.46% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 99,462 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 19,431 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 225,019 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $46.91, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 145,031 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 168,364 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 128,187 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.73 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 153,464 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 157,190 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 664.70%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $390.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,741 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 192.50%. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $456.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,358 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,721 shares as of .

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.