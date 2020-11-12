Fca Corp Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, International Business Machines Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Everest Re Group, Voya Financial Inc

Investment company Fca Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, International Business Machines Corp, CMC Materials Inc, VMware Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Everest Re Group, Voya Financial Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fca Corp . As of 2020Q3, Fca Corp owns 198 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, IBM, CTD, VMW, ALXN, UCTT, CSCO, PLXS, ADNT, NJDCY, VDE, NSRGY, RHHBY, SIEGY, CYRBY, ARKAY, GJNSY, FDX, IRS, AMBZ, PLD, USMV, STOR, FSBW, SRGHY, TTNDY, DUK, NVR, JPM, IRM, KO, STAG, HARL, GOOG, GNL, GOOGL, ASR, LAND, DOC, SUM, EGP, AMZN, PAGS, GFI, ABTX, EZU, NNN, FFIN, BP, BXP, KAJMY, WRE, VTR, NWN, ACRE, LLESY, DNKEY, FOXA, RHP, POAHY, SGBLY, MTNOY, BSHVF,

VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 30,558 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 229,253 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 297,733 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp (GDO) - 295,005 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.22% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 297,126 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Fca Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of .

Fca Corp initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,669 shares as of .

Fca Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,991 shares as of .

Fca Corp initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $116 and $142, with an estimated average price of $125.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,002 shares as of .

Fca Corp initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $125.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,953 shares as of .

Fca Corp initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,473 shares as of .

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $197.1 and $232.19, with an estimated average price of $213.91.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.