Bayview Asset Management, Llc Buys First Horizon National Corp, Sells IBERIABANK Corp

November 12, 2020 | About: FHN -2.73% IBKC +0%

Investment company Bayview Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon National Corp, sells IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayview Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bayview Asset Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: FHN,
  • Sold Out: IBKC,

For the details of BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bayview+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,500 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio.
  2. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 4,517,811 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 2,500 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio.
  4. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,019,897 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
  5. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 744,535 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Bayview Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 765,311 shares as of .

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Bayview Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Comments

