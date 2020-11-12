Bayview Asset Management, Llc Buys First Horizon National Corp, Sells IBERIABANK Corp

Investment company Bayview Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon National Corp, sells IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayview Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bayview Asset Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FHN,

FHN, Sold Out: IBKC,

For the details of BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bayview+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,500 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 4,517,811 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 2,500 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,019,897 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 744,535 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.

Bayview Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 765,311 shares as of .

Bayview Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.