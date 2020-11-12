  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

November 12, 2020 | About: IWB -0.94% SCHX -0.97% SCHF -1.47% VOO -0.92% AMZN -0.86% AAPL -0.23% VTWO -1.71% VGK -1.35% IVV -0.95% VV -0.83% IWV -0.98% VC -1.93%

Investment company Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 683,482 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 396,992 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.20%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 580,654 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
  4. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 312,909 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 163,815 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 312,909 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 642,799 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 26,197 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $164.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,697 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $207.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,125 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 77.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 396,992 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 580,654 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 143.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 434,687 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,049 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 156.68%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 960 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,322 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)