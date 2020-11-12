Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

Investment company Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTWO, VGK, IVV, VV, IWV, VCSH, FB, DKS, ACN, GDX, ABBV,

VTWO, VGK, IVV, VV, IWV, VCSH, FB, DKS, ACN, GDX, ABBV, Added Positions: IWB, VONE, SCHX, SCHF, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, AVGO, MSFT, ABT, CTAS, NKE, HD, MA, NEE, APD, SHW, ITW, BLK, PLD, AMD, FAST, TGT, UNH, ADI, BBY, AMGN, ZTS, GOOGL, MSCI, COST, PEP, CIM, EMN, UNP, MDLZ, DLR, JPM,

IWB, VONE, SCHX, SCHF, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, AVGO, MSFT, ABT, CTAS, NKE, HD, MA, NEE, APD, SHW, ITW, BLK, PLD, AMD, FAST, TGT, UNH, ADI, BBY, AMGN, ZTS, GOOGL, MSCI, COST, PEP, CIM, EMN, UNP, MDLZ, DLR, JPM, Reduced Positions: SCHV, SPYG, BNDX, IVW, SPY, AGG, IWD, LMT, VLO, MRK, AMT, CCI, KO,

SCHV, SPYG, BNDX, IVW, SPY, AGG, IWD, LMT, VLO, MRK, AMT, CCI, KO, Sold Out: IJR, VYM, MINT, MSI, LLY, PNC, AOK, TJX, SYK, AMP, BAC, MCD, ES, JNJ, WM, D, CVX, EL, IWN, IWO,

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 683,482 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 396,992 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.20% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 580,654 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 312,909 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 163,815 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 312,909 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 642,799 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 26,197 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $164.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,697 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $207.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,125 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 77.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 396,992 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 580,654 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 143.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 434,687 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,049 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 156.68%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 960 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,322 shares as of .

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.