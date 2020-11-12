Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, International Business Machines Corp, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, International Business Machines Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 184,940 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 129,069 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 26,910 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 88,151 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 141,328 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,309 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,280 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 207.48%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 82.58%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,374 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,472 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,535 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of .

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.