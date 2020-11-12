Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Scotia Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of Montreal, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 689 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 6,960,351 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 11,644,966 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 8,706,747 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,881,021 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,348,980 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 11,644,966 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 2,881,021 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 60,529 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,149,872 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 425,106 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,510,041 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 826,767 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 391,955 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 151.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,206 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 103.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 276,627 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 144,428 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 175,295 shares as of .

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.