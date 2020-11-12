FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Autodesk Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Evergy Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells NVIDIA Corp, Autodesk Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MGM Resorts International, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q3, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HLT, EEFT, EVRG, MGA, SLV, NEM, BOND, RUN, LIN, KMX, HOV, AQN, CMI, GVI, EFAV, DHI, FVAC, HEI, SEDG, HSY, MTD, VWDRY, UL, IDXX, KSU, NSRGY, NVR,

HLT, EEFT, EVRG, MGA, SLV, NEM, BOND, RUN, LIN, KMX, HOV, AQN, CMI, GVI, EFAV, DHI, FVAC, HEI, SEDG, HSY, MTD, VWDRY, UL, IDXX, KSU, NSRGY, NVR, Added Positions: EL, SPY, IAU, DKNG, DD, MDT, CAT, AEP, GBIL, AVGO, MA, VOO, VCIT, TMUS, QCOM, SCHX, GLD, CNC, IVE, AGG, CFG, CMCSA, IWR, MBB, ANTM, PENN, AMAT, VYM, VUG, LHX, VTWO, MS, VIG, ORCL, ICE, VO, IEMG, IVW, AMT, IWD, IWP, IWS, MUB, SCHH, CL, CVS, TIP, VEU, TRV, F, GS, IBM, INTC, IFF, EXC, ODFL, PAYX, ECL, SHW, CLX, GWW, WEC, AMD, BR, ED, ABBV, BABA, FDX, IGSB, DVY,

EL, SPY, IAU, DKNG, DD, MDT, CAT, AEP, GBIL, AVGO, MA, VOO, VCIT, TMUS, QCOM, SCHX, GLD, CNC, IVE, AGG, CFG, CMCSA, IWR, MBB, ANTM, PENN, AMAT, VYM, VUG, LHX, VTWO, MS, VIG, ORCL, ICE, VO, IEMG, IVW, AMT, IWD, IWP, IWS, MUB, SCHH, CL, CVS, TIP, VEU, TRV, F, GS, IBM, INTC, IFF, EXC, ODFL, PAYX, ECL, SHW, CLX, GWW, WEC, AMD, BR, ED, ABBV, BABA, FDX, IGSB, DVY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ADBE, NVDA, IWM, MDY, LMT, MSFT, SPLV, ADSK, AMZN, TDOC, EFA, XMLV, KMI, T, RDS.A, RTX, VLO, MPC, IJR, XOM, JPM, VTI, ACN, GILD, ISRG, USB, BSV, EEM, XSLV, MMM, AMGN, BP, BDX, BA, FIS, CVX, C, DUK, NEE, GD, JNJ, MCD, PPG, ROST, TXN, TSCO, WFC, V, TSLA, PYPL, IR, DOCU, DOW, CARR, IWO, VWO, CB, ALL, AXP, AMP, ADI, ANSS, ADM, BAC, BAX, BIIB, CME, CI, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, COP, STZ, COST, D, EW, EMR, ENB, GSK, GPN, HPQ, TT, KMB, MFC, MKL, MCO, NFLX, NSC, NVO, ORLY, PNC, PXD, RIO, ROK, ROP, CRM, WPM, TGT, WBA, XEL, TDG, PM, DG, LYB, PSX, VEEV, ALLY, SHOP, ZM, CTVA, DIA, IBB, IEFA, IGV, IJH, IJK, IWF, IWN, LQD, QQQ, RSP, VGT, VNQ, XLF,

AAPL, ADBE, NVDA, IWM, MDY, LMT, MSFT, SPLV, ADSK, AMZN, TDOC, EFA, XMLV, KMI, T, RDS.A, RTX, VLO, MPC, IJR, XOM, JPM, VTI, ACN, GILD, ISRG, USB, BSV, EEM, XSLV, MMM, AMGN, BP, BDX, BA, FIS, CVX, C, DUK, NEE, GD, JNJ, MCD, PPG, ROST, TXN, TSCO, WFC, V, TSLA, PYPL, IR, DOCU, DOW, CARR, IWO, VWO, CB, ALL, AXP, AMP, ADI, ANSS, ADM, BAC, BAX, BIIB, CME, CI, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, COP, STZ, COST, D, EW, EMR, ENB, GSK, GPN, HPQ, TT, KMB, MFC, MKL, MCO, NFLX, NSC, NVO, ORLY, PNC, PXD, RIO, ROK, ROP, CRM, WPM, TGT, WBA, XEL, TDG, PM, DG, LYB, PSX, VEEV, ALLY, SHOP, ZM, CTVA, DIA, IBB, IEFA, IGV, IJH, IJK, IWF, IWN, LQD, QQQ, RSP, VGT, VNQ, XLF, Sold Out: MGM, AZO, TFX, BRO, EA, RDS.B, ARKW, PKW, AIG, WAL, PAYC, EVBG, OTIS, PRF,

For the details of FineMark National Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/finemark+national+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,791,906 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 299,129 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,081 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,248 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 128,515 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,152 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,606 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 59,503 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,379 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,906 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 516.47%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $249.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,955 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 1201.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 168,782 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $109.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,813 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129,060 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 97.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,378 shares as of .

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

FineMark National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.