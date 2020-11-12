BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys KRANESHARES TR, Arco Platform, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Convertible Bond, Vale SA, BRF SA

Sao Paulo, D5, based Investment company BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys KRANESHARES TR, Arco Platform, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI China ETF, HubSpot Inc, sells iShares Convertible Bond, Vale SA, BRF SA, Sherwin-Williams Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KWEB, ARCE, BABA, MCHI, HUBS, YNDX, ZNGA, CP, IEMG, CNI, API, NOW, SNOW, NEXA, PLUG, FCX, SPY,

KWEB, ARCE, BABA, MCHI, HUBS, YNDX, ZNGA, CP, IEMG, CNI, API, NOW, SNOW, NEXA, PLUG, FCX, SPY, Added Positions: MSFT, MELI,

MSFT, MELI, Reduced Positions: VALE, SHW, AMZN, VGK, FB, AAPL, PAGS, WCN, NKE,

VALE, SHW, AMZN, VGK, FB, AAPL, PAGS, WCN, NKE, Sold Out: ICVT, BRFS, EWZ, WORK, BAC, SMH, MCD, UGP, STNE, UBER, TWLO, FLT, SHAK, DOCU, DIN, TWTR, BFAM, CMCSA, GM, X9P, NET,

For the details of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bw+gestao+de+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

KRANESHARES TR (KWEB) - 520,909 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 640,959 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 68,100 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 229,543 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,600 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.36%. The holding were 520,909 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.06%. The holding were 640,959 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.22%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 229,543 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94. The stock is now traded at around $353.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 59,540 shares as of .

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in BRF SA. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $3.84.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44.