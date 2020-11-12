Gs Investments, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Proto Labs Inc

Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EQIX, DD, TDOC, FLRN, PRF, AMLP, SMB, SPOT, MO,
- Reduced Positions: INCY, FB, GOOGL, ADBE, AMP, V, PYPL, UNH, COST, STZ, NEAR, CMP, JPM, STNE, RVLV, T, CNP, NVDA, AMT, COP, BSCK, VCTR, RSP, ROKU, SHOP, NFLX,
- Sold Out: AAPL, TXN, PRLB, TMO, HD, AMZN, MSFT, DIS, ECL, SYK, AMGN, ROST, BRK.B, PG, SCHW, HON, MTZ, APD, WFC, NKTR, INTC, WSM, IJH, CVS, WMB, AEE, GIS, SCHB, SCHX, HSIC, SCHZ, TIP, IJR, WH, C, PXD, WYND, EPD, ALXN, MDU, PMD, POLA, YUM, CHX, SCHA, PM, PFE, CLX, DRE, MCD, VNQ, SCHM, SPY, VNQI, SCHE, ACWX, DFS, PRU, F, FUN, BBY, BLDP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with EQIX. Click here to check it out.
- EQIX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of EQIX
- Peter Lynch Chart of EQIX
For the details of Gs Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gs+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gs Investments, Inc.
- Visa Inc (V) - 19,994 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,241 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.45%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,650 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.85%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,759 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,030 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.49%
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 2,359 shares as of .New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 19,359 shares as of .New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $186.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN)
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of .New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 928 shares as of .New Purchase: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)
Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of .Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $107.54 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $131.44.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gs Investments, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Gs Investments, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gs Investments, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gs Investments, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gs Investments, Inc. keeps buying