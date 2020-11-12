Gs Investments, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Proto Labs Inc

Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQIX, DD, TDOC, FLRN, PRF, AMLP, SMB, SPOT, MO,

EQIX, DD, TDOC, FLRN, PRF, AMLP, SMB, SPOT, MO, Reduced Positions: INCY, FB, GOOGL, ADBE, AMP, V, PYPL, UNH, COST, STZ, NEAR, CMP, JPM, STNE, RVLV, T, CNP, NVDA, AMT, COP, BSCK, VCTR, RSP, ROKU, SHOP, NFLX,

INCY, FB, GOOGL, ADBE, AMP, V, PYPL, UNH, COST, STZ, NEAR, CMP, JPM, STNE, RVLV, T, CNP, NVDA, AMT, COP, BSCK, VCTR, RSP, ROKU, SHOP, NFLX, Sold Out: AAPL, TXN, PRLB, TMO, HD, AMZN, MSFT, DIS, ECL, SYK, AMGN, ROST, BRK.B, PG, SCHW, HON, MTZ, APD, WFC, NKTR, INTC, WSM, IJH, CVS, WMB, AEE, GIS, SCHB, SCHX, HSIC, SCHZ, TIP, IJR, WH, C, PXD, WYND, EPD, ALXN, MDU, PMD, POLA, YUM, CHX, SCHA, PM, PFE, CLX, DRE, MCD, VNQ, SCHM, SPY, VNQI, SCHE, ACWX, DFS, PRU, F, FUN, BBY, BLDP,

Visa Inc (V) - 19,994 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,241 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,650 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.85% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,759 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,030 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.49%

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 2,359 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 19,359 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $186.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 928 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of .

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $107.54 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $131.44.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.