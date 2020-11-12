Walthausen & Co., LLC Buys Axis Capital Holdings, Triton International, Deluxe Corp, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Kirby Corp

Malta, NY, based Investment company Walthausen & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Axis Capital Holdings, Triton International, Deluxe Corp, The Shyft Group Inc, Textainer Group Holdings, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Kirby Corp, Regal Beloit Corp, Mercer International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walthausen & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q3, Walthausen & Co., LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXS, TRTN, DLX, SHYF, TGH, SBCF, GMRE, OSIS, SCVL, UTI, CTT, WASH, DHX, CAI,

AXS, TRTN, DLX, SHYF, TGH, SBCF, GMRE, OSIS, SCVL, UTI, CTT, WASH, DHX, CAI, Added Positions: GSBC, FLWS, BEAT, HNI, AIN, COLB, EHC, PRI, FAF, BMTC, VEC, CNXN, MEI, SWN, PACW, CASY, STL, ONTO, WSFS, FBNC, TPR, TCBK, MLI, NWE, HCKT, LNDC, CVBF, KE, HTLF, FCCO, GDP, AGM, CVCY, SAFM, MMS, ITT, OCFC, SMBK, DXPE, QCRH, ICHR, AT, PLBC, OSK, FMNB, AZZ, AMSF, MFNC, ITIC, GATX, CAC, AWR, BSRR, PLAB, KLIC, AROW,

GSBC, FLWS, BEAT, HNI, AIN, COLB, EHC, PRI, FAF, BMTC, VEC, CNXN, MEI, SWN, PACW, CASY, STL, ONTO, WSFS, FBNC, TPR, TCBK, MLI, NWE, HCKT, LNDC, CVBF, KE, HTLF, FCCO, GDP, AGM, CVCY, SAFM, MMS, ITT, OCFC, SMBK, DXPE, QCRH, ICHR, AT, PLBC, OSK, FMNB, AZZ, AMSF, MFNC, ITIC, GATX, CAC, AWR, BSRR, PLAB, KLIC, AROW, Reduced Positions: DAR, MERC, VSTO, MTRN, ABM, MDC, NATI, HCCI, MHO, SLGN, SYBT, SCL, ATKR, INT, KELYA, MGRC, AMRC, UMH, LCII, MLR, CVCO, HIBB, STC, HZO, GLDD, AMOT, ESNT, MMSI, LKFN, CBU, ILPT, FISI, STRL, CKH, CTRN, ANDE, MCFT, MOG.A, WLDN, BCML, OSUR, MITK, CHCO, KN, KBAL, VSH, NBTB, PNFP, DLHC, SYX, RAIL,

DAR, MERC, VSTO, MTRN, ABM, MDC, NATI, HCCI, MHO, SLGN, SYBT, SCL, ATKR, INT, KELYA, MGRC, AMRC, UMH, LCII, MLR, CVCO, HIBB, STC, HZO, GLDD, AMOT, ESNT, MMSI, LKFN, CBU, ILPT, FISI, STRL, CKH, CTRN, ANDE, MCFT, MOG.A, WLDN, BCML, OSUR, MITK, CHCO, KN, KBAL, VSH, NBTB, PNFP, DLHC, SYX, RAIL, Sold Out: UEIC, KEX, RBC, SKY, AMN, NMIH, NTUS, GBLI, AMWD, APPS, BMCH,

For the details of Walthausen & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walthausen+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 340,191 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.95% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 187,849 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 361,853 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 120,016 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 172,489 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 172,489 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 151,331 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 156,010 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 168,820 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 174,310 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.44, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,180 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.37 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 145,864 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc by 88.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 150,730 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in BioTelemetry Inc by 78.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,560 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in HNI Corp by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 120,710 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Albany International Corp by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.08 and $56.94, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 67,950 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.05 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 292,832 shares as of .

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.46 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $84.75 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $94.73.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $23.43 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $16.34.