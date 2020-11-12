People's United Financial, Inc. Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Qorvo Inc, Linde PLC, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Medtronic PLC, Paychex Inc

Investment company People's United Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Qorvo Inc, Linde PLC, Fastenal Co, Avangrid Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Medtronic PLC, Paychex Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, People's United Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, People's United Financial, Inc. owns 620 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,403,498 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 387,556 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 563,951 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 369,271 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 885,264 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.45 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,144 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,733 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $955.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 61,598 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,807 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,679 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 3723.30%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,352 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 588.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,401 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 396.09%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,358 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $659.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,973 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 197,677 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 381.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,262 shares as of .

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $62.15, with an estimated average price of $55.02.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.79.

People's United Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.12.