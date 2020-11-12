Sanders Capital, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Apple Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sanders Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Lear Corp, ING Groep NV, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sanders Capital, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $32 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, LEA, ING,

BKNG, LEA, ING, Added Positions: GM, MU, VEU, GOOG, ANTM, UNH, FB, BABA, CI, MSFT, HCA, C, PFE, TSN, VZ, LEN, CAT, PEP, MDT, DHI, SU, JPM, HAL, SYF, FITB, BCS, MTH, SMFG, NWG,

GM, MU, VEU, GOOG, ANTM, UNH, FB, BABA, CI, MSFT, HCA, C, PFE, TSN, VZ, LEN, CAT, PEP, MDT, DHI, SU, JPM, HAL, SYF, FITB, BCS, MTH, SMFG, NWG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, MRK, SWK, APTV, TFC, GPC, ABBV, SHG,

For the details of Sanders Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 41,400,710 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,382,761 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,368,059 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 5,600,237 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,889,906 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.8%

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1962.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 116,263 shares as of .

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $133.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of .

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $6.77 and $8.41, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of .

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 9934.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 9,843,440 shares as of .

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 293.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 515,851 shares as of .