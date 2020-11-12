  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Quest Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, CMC Materials Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: VIGI -1.43% VCIT +0.33% BBY -0.49% TJX -1.2% SCHW -2.89% FSLR -3.33% IOO -1.02% USHY -0.57% INFO -1.4% CTSH -0.7% EW +0.4%

Investment company Quest Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, IHS Markit, sells CVS Health Corp, CMC Materials Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Quest Capital Management Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quest+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 1,192,880 shares, 25.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 703,437 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 132,072 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 58,895 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 155,947 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IOO)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $56.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,255 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,054 shares as of .

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $76.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,613 shares as of .

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of .

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 646.42%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,960 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 432.97%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of .

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 50.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,103 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,698 shares as of .

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of .

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of .

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)