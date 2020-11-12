Quest Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, CMC Materials Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Quest Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, IHS Markit, sells CVS Health Corp, CMC Materials Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Quest Capital Management Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IOO, USHY, INFO, CAT, CTSH, EW, ENPH, TPIC, SPTS, HIG, VFC, NEP, ITRI, GWW, AQUA, CCI, EVA, TIP, ERII, LHCG, DEO, NKE, OMCL, PYPL, COST, UL, GPP, CLNE,

VIGI, VCIT, USMV, BBY, SPYG, MSFT, AMZN, MDYG, HD, GOOGL, V, TJX, SCHW, ORCL, AAPL, BRK.B, CSCO, FSLR, XYL, WFC, SPWR, SDY, PNC, XOM, ICE, ISTB, JNJ, ADBE, QQQ, VO, BND, USB, UNH, UN, IQV, IEMG, SWK, SPYV, SLYG, DOW, EQIX, NXPI, AVGO, FIS, LUV, VIOG, IYW, AMGN, EL, HXL, Reduced Positions: UPS, GLD, NXST, CB, VUG, IVV, EFA, EFAV, FB, GOOG, IDV, IJH, TFC, IJR, ALL, VZ, APD, DHR, TGT, D, ETN, ACN, CVX, TXN, WMT, ABC, CRM, SPY, LOW, SYF, MDT, UNP, PEP, PXD, PGR, JPM, TRV, GSK, VTV, CMCSA, AGNC, SYY, KR, VTI, EZM, ZBRA, ZTS, HAL, AAP, AXP, AMT, ASML, BKNG, KO, DIS, DG, EPD, GL, PG, JBHT, IWM, LIN, MPC, MCK, NYT, NEE, PFE, PPG,

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 1,192,880 shares, 25.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 703,437 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 132,072 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 58,895 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 155,947 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $56.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,255 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,054 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $76.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,613 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 646.42%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,960 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 432.97%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 50.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,103 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,698 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of .

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.